(Video) Mo Salah rallies his Egyptian troops in a dressing room speech to his international teammates after AFCON final loss

Mo Salah experienced one of the lowest moments of his career as Egypt lost the AFCON final.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal took the glory as our No.10 scored the winning penalty, for every winner there is a loser though and the Eygptian King was left broken hearted.

Images of our two wingers speaking before and after the game have been spread everywhere and now there has been a video shared that shows what happened in the dressing room.

Our No.11 is stood up in front of his peers as he took the responsibility of being captain seriously and tried to help console his teammates with a rousing speech.

It’s testament to the 29-year-old’s standing in the game that the rest of the players take his words and advice so seriously, even after a heartbreaking moment like their loss was.

They have the chance for revenge as the two nations face each other again in March, the winner taking a place in the World Cup.

You can watch the video of Salah via @cairo24_ on Twitter:

#محمد_صلاح: خسارة أمم إفريقيا أمر صعب لكن هنجيب حقنا من #السنغال فى المباريات القادمة pic.twitter.com/Hhe2PRXWCo — القاهرة 24 (@cairo24_) February 7, 2022

