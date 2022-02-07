(Video) New Alisson Becker chant created to the tune of ‘Sos Cagon’ by the River Plate fans

Alisson Becker often has his named roared by the Kop after making a big save but we don’t have a full-length chant for him.

One supporter has tried their best to change this as Gavin Jones from KENN7 has composed his own chant for the Brazilian ‘keeper and shared it online.

To the tune of ‘Sos Cagon’ that is sung by the River Plate fans, the song is a longer song for our No.1 that may catch on if people want to give it a listen.

The full words are:

Alisson, Alisson, Alisson, Alisson, Alisson, Alisson, Alisson, Alisson,

Alisson Becker,

Aint no one better,

He is our ‘keeper,

Plays like a sweeper,

Went up for a corner,

Scored with a header,

He’s our holy goalie,

Got him from Roma,

Could this be the next chant that could get start catching on at Anfield?

You can watch the full video of the Alisson song via KENN7 on Instagram:

