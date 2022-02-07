(Video) New angle of Senegal celebrations shows insane volume of fans following team bus in Dakar

Given the nature of Senegal’s AFCON victory (it being their first success in the competition), it shouldn’t have been entirely surprising to see the populace rush to greet Aliou Cisse’s men in their hundreds in the capital of Dakar.

Some of the squad took to the roof of the team bus to bask in the celebrations as the Lions of Teranga returned from the tournament in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane and Co. were victorious in the penalty shootout between themselves and Egypt, with the Liverpool No.10 scoring the winning spot-kick.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @NasirReformed:

