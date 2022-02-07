(Video) Watch moment AFCON final official asks Salah if he wants to take over as referee

Mo Salah got into an argument with the on-pitch official for Egypt’s AFCON final clash with Senegal, with one piece of footage capturing the moment the referee jokingly offered if the attacker wanted to take over officiating duties for the rest of the game.

Aliou Cisse’s men went on to take the lion’s share of the glory, with Sadio Mane scoring the winning spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

Our No.11 looked devastated at the final result, though we can only imagine that such disappointment will encourage him to reach new heights at club level as Liverpool look to stay competing on all fronts this term for silverware.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of