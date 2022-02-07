(Video) Watch what Robertson encourages Elliott to do after Liverpool wondergoal v Cardiff

It was a superb moment for Harvey Elliott and his Liverpool teammates seeing the youngster register a brilliant goal for the club on his first game back from a long-term ankle injury.

After wheeling away to celebrate and being mobbed by his fellow Reds, Andy Robertson encouraged the attacker to soak in some more of the adulation being thrown his way by the Kop with a shove in the direction of the stand.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Leicester City in the English top-flight on Thursday, with our No.67’s performance likely to see him earn more minutes on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

When you've just scored your first Reds goal and @andrewrobertso5 wants you to absorb the adulation of the Kop that little bit longer ❤ pic.twitter.com/pedVcn4kaM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2022