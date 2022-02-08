‘Angry’ Liverpool face serious challenge to sign Fabio Carvalho in the summer according to ex-Villa star

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Fabio Carvalho will be questioning whether he will receive enough game time if he was to join Liverpool after a deadline day move to the Reds fell through at the eleventh hour last month.

The former Aston Villa man also claimed that Liverpool will be ‘angry’ that they didn’t sign the 19-year-old in the winter window but is impressed at the club’s intention to strengthen their squad.

“The summer is a totally different situation,” the 35-year-old told Football Insider.

“In the summer he can go for a free. You know what agents are like, they’ll be looking for someone who can match what Liverpool are paying.

“If I’m Carvalho I’m thinking, am I going to play at Liverpool? Diaz, Jota, Salah and Mane will all be in front of him. Are you going to get the minutes you want?

“If I’m him, I’m thinking about that as well as the package. I’m sure his agent will be too. If there’s another big club where he’s got more chance of playing and they can match the wages, he’ll go there.

“Liverpool will be angry that they didn’t get it done in January even though talks are scheduled this month.

“What I like about them know is they are looking to increase their options, like Man City.”

Hopefully, we can secure his services in the summer – the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, never mind the league, is a dream for most young players out there.

His stats are really impressive this season and the chance to sign him on a free in the summer is an exciting opportunity.

His goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday took his season tally to eight goals and four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens this summer – for now, we have four trophies to compete for this season.