Barcelona spoke to 29-year-old Liverpool attacker’s representatives over La Liga move last summer – Fichajes

With Barcelona keen to keep hold of Leo Messi last summer, the Blaugrana were reportedly keen on acquiring Sadio Mane in order to help appease the Argentine.

The now PSG star had reportedly requested that the La Liga giants bolster the squad with the acquisition of the AFCON-winner, though talks with the Senegalese international’s representatives didn’t produce the desired result, as reported by Sique Rodriguez (via Sport Witness).

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023 alongside that of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino’s current terms.

READ MORE: Pundit makes Milner ‘coach’ claim as Liverpool star demonstrates leadership skills pre-Cardiff clash

Given Barcelona’s financial turmoil, we find it extremely hard to believe that Xavi’s men would have had the financial muscle to necessary to secure a signing of Mane’s calibre.

Nonetheless, having more than proved his ability to contribute at the highest level of the game at the AFCON, it can only mean a positive sign for the remainder of the campaign – particularly with the arrival of Luis Diaz set to provide further competition for places.

Should there be room for our No.11 to be handed an extension, a similar consideration should be made for our No.10 if he can manage to keep up the kind of performances we observed in Cameroon.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!