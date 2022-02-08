Danny Agger confirmed as part of Liverpool Legends squad to face Barcelona in March

Danny Agger is the current head coach of Danish 1st Division club HB Køge, after retiring from football in 2016.

The Dane has now signed up to be part of a Liverpool legends team to face Barcelona at Anfield in March, to raise money for both the Barça Foundation and LFC Foundation.

He joins a host of other legends to have worn the Liverbird, which includes Maxi Rodriguez, Dirk Kuyt, Steve McManaman, Patrik Berger, Jerzy Dudek, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Vladimir Smicer, Phil Babb and John Aldridge.

In anticipation of the event, the LFC Foundation have released the following promotional video to provide a taste of what the day will offer:

Barcelona have only confirmed that Javier Saviola and Edmilson will be playing but it is believed that the Brazilian great Ronaldinho will also be part of the squad for the Spanish side.

Tickets are available to be purchased now and it looks set to be a memorable day for everyone involved.

You can view the announcement of Agger’s participation in the legend’s game via Liverpool’s Foundation Instagram page:

