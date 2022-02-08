Didier Drogba’s ridiculous Jurgen Klopp dig after Senegal’s AFCON win will annoy Liverpool fans

Celebrations ran through into the night in the Senegalese capital of Dakar after Sadio Mane and Co. returned victorious from the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Commenting on the mobbing of the team bus, Didier Drogba couldn’t help but fire a dig at Jurgen Klopp over his prior ‘little tournament’ comment.

A « little tournament » that means a lot for us Africans 🙏🏾 https://t.co/IpdhMhusoe — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 7, 2022

The Lions of Teranga found themselves in a stalemate with Egypt after both normal and extra time, with a penalty shootout finally separating the two.

It’s a massive shame that the former Chelsea hitman is the latest to jump on the bandwagon and taunt the German for his prior comments, particularly given that his long since been established that his words were sarcastic.

If anyone appreciates the magnitude of the tournament and African continent, it’s certainly Klopp seeing as how he saw three of his top talents depart the club for the entire month of January.

Whilst we appreciate the culture differences involved in such misunderstandings, it seems an entirely unnecessary comment from Drogba in light of how the issue has since been clarified.

