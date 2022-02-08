Diogo Jota jokes with new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz in hilarious Instagram post

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has taken to Instagram to joke with new signing Luis Diaz about being too skilful for him.

The Colombian was signed from Porto last month and made an instant impact with an impressive cameo against Cardiff City on Sunday in the FA Cup.

He appears to have settled down already with his new teammates and Jota is already feeling comfortable enough to have some banter with our No. 23.

The Portugal international posted one picture to his story with the question ‘Sent Luis the wrong way?’.

Those who viewed his story had the option to answer the question with a yes or no – the following story then showed an image of our No. 20 joking with our new signing alongside the caption ‘Of course’.

The former Wolves man has been in scintillating form so far this season and is the Premier League’s second top goalscorer with 10 goals.

He’s proving to be a real fan’s favourite at Anfield – his two goals against Arsenal in last month’s EFL Cup semi-final ensured we progressed through to the final and set up a mouthwatering tie against Chelsea.

It’ll be interesting to see how the pair link up on the pitch – we may see them both in action when Leicester City visit Anfield on Thursday night.

You can see Diogo’s posts below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter.

Diogo Jota on Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/fZsKlYLHrj — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 8, 2022