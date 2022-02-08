Ex-Liverpool star threatens to ‘slap and kick’ Kurt Zouma over disgraceful footage of him hurting his cat

An infuriated Chris Kirkland has called on West Ham United to suspend Kurt Zouma after footage emerged of the defender kicking his cat at home.

The former Liverpool ‘keeper tweeted his opinion on the matter online, threatening to ‘slap and kick’ the former Chelsea star over the abuse.

The reaction to the event in question has, as many would rightly suspect, been of abject appallment, particularly given that the 27-year-old acted in such a manner in front of his child.

It’s a disturbing matter to have witnessed and one we hope will be dealt with severely by the player’s club.

When discussing the incident, an RSPCA spokesperson clearly condemned the centre-half’s actions, as reported by the Guardian: “It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

We’d like to hope that this is an isolated incident, though it’s certainly concerning for the safety of the pet in the long-run.

We at the Empire of the Kop would hope to see the matter properly investigated by the police in a strong stance against cruelty to animals.

