Ex-Premier League star claims Liverpool are still ‘going for the league’ as Mo Salah returns from AFCON

Alan Hutton has claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be ‘absolutely buzzing’ to see Mo Salah back training with his side after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations but warned that the German will be cautious not to overwork his top goalscorer.

The former Spurs and Aston Villa defender also claimed that although it may be ‘difficult’ for the Reds as they find themselves nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Klopp’s side are still in contention to win the league this term.

“I bet you Jurgen Klopp’s absolutely buzzing. On the other side of it, he will know he’ll have to be careful,” the Scotsman told Football Insider.

“Salah has played a lot of football in a different country, with the pressure on his shoulders that he’s had to deal with. Being the captain of his nation and everything that went along with it.

“Klopp will have to manage him properly but of course, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms. They are going for the league, as difficult as it might be.

“To have somebody of his quality back in the squad is excellent. He’ll be more than happy but he’ll just have to monitor him. Give him the extra day off here and there and maybe watch his minutes.

“He’ll be really happy to have him back.”

Egypt were defeated by Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the final on Sunday, with our No. 10 scoring the winning penalty for his nation.

Our Egyptian King will now be more determined than ever to win some silverware this season – the Reds are in contention to win four separate trophies this term, beginning with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 27.

It’s not just the Reds boss that appears to be delighted that the Premier League’s top scorer has returned to training. Virgil van Dijk has also expressed his joy at the fact his teammate has returned from international duty.

We are currently nine points behind Manchester City who occupy the top spot, but with Mo appearing to be in the form of his career, there’s no reason why we can’t reduce that gap.

Our No. 11 has scored 23 goals and registered nine assists in 26 appearances so far this term.

We’ll need him to keep firing if we are to have another successful campaign.