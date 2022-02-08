‘He’s the future’ – Pundit delighted to see teenage Liverpool star back in action after lengthy injury

Ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that it looks like Harvey Elliott has never been away after the 18-year-old scored on his return to first-team action on Sunday.

The former Fulham star was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 FA Cup victory over Cardiff City and found the back of the net with a superb strike to ensure the Reds progressed through to round five.

“It was so brilliant to see him back and looking fit,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“There’ll be nobody more thrilled than Pascal Struijk to see him back, as well as the Leeds United fans.

“They’ll be overjoyed, alongside Jurgen Klopp, to have him back and playing again – he looks like he was never away.

“Since Xherdan Shaqiri left, he’s been that replacement. He forced him out with his development, and he’s more than filled those shoes this season.

“He’s the future. Now he needs time to get firing on all cylinders, but he looks well on his way after that finish.

“I’m sure he’s massively excited to be back. He looks to be even better and bigger than he did before.”

He certainly looks like he will be a part of our team for the next decade at least.

At just 18 years of age he’s such a mature player and every time he has possession of the ball, it looks like something positive is going to happen.

He’s returning to action at a really important time – we are in contention for four different trophies and we’ll need our best players performing at their best to ensure this season is a successful one!