“I don’t understand” – Carlton Cole on Jurgen Klopp’s squad rotation success at Liverpool

Carlton Cole was thoroughly impressed with Liverpool’s performance against Cardiff City and attributes a lot of praise for Jurgen Klopp.

The former West Ham forward was speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast as he analysed our victory over the Championship side, where plenty of our squad players were given the opportunity for some game time.

Signing Luis Diaz will mean reduced minutes for some of our other attacking options but the former Chelsea man has no doubts that our manager will help him settle in.

The 38-year-old said: “I don’t know how Klopp keeps the cohesion and flow going.

“I don’t understand how he keeps everyone happy even when they’re not playing.

“You just know that Klopp will keep the wheels turning even without those two boys [Sadio Mane and Mo Salah].

“It’s an unbelievable squad and it seems that no player struggles to fit in”.

Some fine praise from the Croydon-born pundit and it’s great to see how well revered the German boss is amongst former players, as they realise how tough his job is.

Thankfully the 54-year-old is in our dugout and long may his reign continue.

