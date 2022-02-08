(Image) Liverpool’s dominance of the pitch illustrated in remarkable graphic comparing the 20 Premier League clubs

Liverpool have enjoyed a lion’s share of possession on average across much of the pitch throughout the 2021/22 Premier League campaign thus far.

This comes courtesy of a graphic provided by analytics writer for The Athletic, John Muller, on Twitter, with the Reds the joint-second most dominant outfit in the English top-flight alongside Chelsea.

It should come as little surprise that possession-based outfit Manchester City lead the way in this regard.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @johnspacemuller:

Who controls territory in the Premier League? pic.twitter.com/RU0JNzL0eM — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) February 8, 2022