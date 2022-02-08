(Image) Picture of Harvey Elliott supporting Liverpool in Kiev for the 2018 Champions League final shared online

Harvey Elliott lived a childhood dream as he scored for Liverpool for the first time, against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

As a boyhood Liverpool fan, this was certainly a moment he and the rest of the Elliot family had wished for, as demonstrated by his Dad’s comments after the game.

Now, an image of our No.67 from Kiev in 2018 has been shared online.

The picture shows a 15-year-old supporting his team at the Champions league final, little did he know then that within four years he would playing and scoring for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

This all shows just how much it means for the former Fulham youngster to be wearing a red shirt in front of a packed Anfield.

He may not be the Scouser in our team, like Trent Alexander-Arnold or Curtis Jones, but being a boyhood fan means that every game and goal is just that little bit more special.

Now his comeback from injury is complete, it will be interesting to see whether the Chertsey-born midfielder will make the starting line up for the upcoming Champions League games and the Carabao Cup final.

You can view the image of Elliott in Kiev via @_TheKopite on Twitter:

❤️| 15-year-old Harvey Elliott in Kiev supporting the Reds in the 2018 #UCL final. Fast-forward almost four years after scoring his first ever goal for Liverpool! Boss that! pic.twitter.com/juPx6771Iq — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) February 7, 2022

