(Image) Thiago Alcantara’s wife shares adorable images of their children supporting their Dad on his return from injury

Thiago Alcantara made his return from injury in the victory against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Our No.6 has been missing through COVID-19 and a hip injury causing a disrupted start to the calendar year, much like the rest of his Liverpool career to date.

The Spaniard received a warm welcome from the Kop as he returned to action but there were a couple of supporters in the stadium that cheered louder than anyone else.

READ MORE: (Image) Picture of Harvey Elliott supporting Liverpool in Kiev for the 2018 Champions League final shared online

Julia Vigas shared an image on her Instagram page of their children, adorned in Liverpool Thiago scarves, with the caption: ‘Best supporters!😍🔴⚽️ #EmiratesFACup’.

They look delighted to see their Dad back at Anfield, in what would have been a great moment for the whole family.

Now the former Bayern Munich midfielder is back in action, he will be hoping to nail down a starting position and take part in as many big games as possible.

You can view the images of Thiago’s family via @juliavigas on Instagram:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!