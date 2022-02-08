Klopp explains plan for ‘physical monster’ Salah ahead of Leicester clash

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Mo Salah will be in contention for minutes against Leicester City on Thursday.

The Egyptian international returned from Carlos Queiroz’s Pharaohs squad after falling at the last hurdle in the AFCON final courtesy of a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat.

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see,” the 54-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

Sadio Mane emerged with the glory having scored the winning spot-kick to grant Senegal their first ever AFCON trophy, inspiring wild celebrations in Dakar.

With our Egyptian King possessing unbelievable levels of endurance, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see a couple of sessions being deemed enough to earn the nod from Klopp to start against the Foxes.

There will no doubt be some consideration given for any potential rest required after a gruelling few weeks in Cameroon whilst many of the Liverpool squad enjoyed some well-earnt time off.

If genuinely fit and raring to go, however, there’s no denying that the 29-year-old will be a more than welcome addition back into the squad as we look to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City.

