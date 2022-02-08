‘Like a new signing’ – Ex-Spurs ‘keeper says Liverpool have teenage talent who’s ‘going to be’ world-class

Liverpool’s crop of young talent built up during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the Anfield helm has rightly got many a fan excited for the future.

One starlet acquired from Fulham’s Academy, Harvey Elliott, has already shown signs of the ‘world-class player’ he could become in Merseyside, according to Paul Robinson.

“To see him come back from such a long lay-off and get his goal was amazing,” the former Tottenham shotstopper told Football Insider.

“He is going to be a world-class player. He fits into that Liverpool side perfectly.

“They have been short in that midfield area so having him back will be like a new signing.

“At his age, with the ability and talent he has got, it’s frightening. He is only going to get better.”

There’s certainly an element of excitement around the attacker’s future after delivering a stunning return to the pitch in the Merseysiders’ 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup with a stunning half-volley goal.

The 18-year-old had enjoyed a superb start to the season after being included, to the surprise of many a commentator, in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI for Norwich City, Burnley, Chelsea and Leeds United.

After his cameo appearance against the Bluebirds, one has to think the No.67 will have been given exactly the boost he needs to kick on for the remainder of the season and reestablish himself firmly within the squad.

With the likes of Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon also coming through the ranks, we’ve plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of this Liverpool side.

