Lineker’s thoughts on Van Dijk & Salah in training could scare rivals as Reds target silverware

Liverpool will have been bolstered by the return of star winger, Mo Salah, following Egypt’s final defeat in the AFCON to teammate Sadio Mane’s Senegal side.

Referring to a clip of Virgil van Dijk being delighted with the No.11’s appearance in team training, Gary Lineker couldn’t help but wonder on Twitter how good the forward must be to earn high praise from the Dutchman.

Imagine how good you must be to be called “the main man” by someone as brilliant as @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/FX1irpEIoi — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 8, 2022

As far as the numbers are concerned, the attacker has more than earnt the plaudits sent his way, having registered a remarkable 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions).

At 29-years-old, there are serious concerns from some about the extent to which our ex-Roma hitman can maintain his current peak, particularly as contract talks remain as of yet unresolved.

Judging by his continued rise in a Liverpool shirt, it seems entering into his 30s will provide a fractional speed bump, if at all, when it comes to the remainder of his playing career.

With us possessing one of the most formidable forward lines in Europe, it’s a reality we at the Empire of the Kop will be more than happy to see continue, especially with so many trophies left to fight for this term.

