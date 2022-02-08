Liverpool handed double injury boost as Jurgen Klopp shares COVID-19 update

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in team training.

This comes from Liverpool’s official website, with the pair having recovered appropriately following a bout of COVID-19.

“Oxlade and Joe are back in training, which is good – they had COVID last week,” the German told the publication.

“In the next few days and weeks, we here at Liverpool will have probably all had it and that’s then at least something good in that.

“But no, no new injuries or anything like that.”

The duo had been ruled out at the time from participating in the squad for the Reds’ 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round victory over Cardiff City.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand reveals details of text message sent to Harvey Elliott after unfortunate ankle injury

With us having suffered from availability issues throughout the season, with the midfield, in particular, having taken something of a hit, it’s pleasing to see such options available.

Coupled with the return of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott – the latter of whom impressed in the FA Cup with a superb half-volley goal – one has to be highly optimistic about our chances of keeping the pace with Manchester City and competing for trophies with a full-strength squad.

Chances will inevitably come for both Gomez and Oxlade-Chamberlain at some stage of the campaign, with extra depth sure to be of benefit.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!