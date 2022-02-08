Luis Diaz named in Jurgen Klopp’s 25-man Champions League squad for the knockout rounds

Unsurprisingly, Luis Diaz has been named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds of this year’s competition.

Our No.23 impressed in his cameo appearance against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and his tenacious attitude forced the mistake that led to Takumi Minamino’s goal.

The 25 year old will be hoping that he can break in to our formidable front three but will know that he’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota.

There are no major surprises within the squad selected by Jurgen Klopp with a host of youth players filling the home grown players’ positions.

Nat Phillips and Neco Williams remain in the squad, despite spending the second half of the season at their own respective Championship clubs.

The home and away matches against Inter Milan may come too soon for the Colombian winger but, should we progress, he will hope to be involved at the business end of the competition.

It will be a case of wait and see for the former Porto man but he has been signed for the next few years, not the next few months.

