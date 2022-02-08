Mane shares Liverpool ambition in conversation with Salah post-AFCON final heartbreak

Sadio Mane was seen rushing to Mo Salah’s side to console his Liverpool teammate after scoring the winning penalty to secure Senegal the AFCON trophy.

The No.10 shared his hopes of winning further silverware with the Egyptian international at the domestic level.

I told Mo that I respect him a lot and that he gave everything,” the Senegal international told Bild. “He’s an incredible player and hopefully we’ll win and celebrate more titles together!”

There’s certainly plenty left to play for, with Jurgen Klopp’s men through to the League Cup final and still involved in the title race, FA Cup and Champions League.

With injuries appearing to dissipate in the squad with key men in the form of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott returning – the latter of whom played an integral role in our recent FA Cup win – there’s a real sense of excitement about what we can achieve.

The positive form of our backup options whilst our first-choice wide men were away in Cameroon will certainly give our German head coach a great deal of confidence in the capability of the squad to challenge for all remaining honours.

If Salah can channel his AFCON heartbreak effectively, it’ll only boost our chances of attaining some silverware this term.

