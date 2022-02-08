‘Mane told me…’ Details of Gabaski’s penalty conversation with Salah & Mane during AFCON final shared by Egypt ‘keeper

Gabaski shared that Mo Salah had advised the Egypt shotstopper to dive to his right when Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane stepped up to take a penalty in the first-half of action in the AFCON final.

Despite the No.10’s contradictory words, the Zamalek star continued his superb streak in goal defending spot-kicks with yet another save to keep the tie level.

“Mane told me that he would shoot the ball on the left side, but Salah replied to him saying ‘We’ll see.. let’s make him punish you’, and it was a smart and correct response from Salah,” the ‘keeper told MBC Egypt (via Yallakora).

The 33-year-old couldn’t reproduce his full heroics again in the shootout, however, as Senegal clinched the trophy with the former Southampton ace finding the net with the winning effort.

READ MORE: Didier Drogba’s ridiculous Jurgen Klopp dig after Senegal’s AFCON win will annoy Liverpool fans

It’s a little devious from our No.11, though entirely warranted in the circumstances with a major piece of silverware at stake.

Of course, ultimately anything can happen in a shootout and it wasn’t to be Carlos Queiroz’s men’s day as Salah was denied the chance to take his spot-kick with the Lions of Teranga capitalising on the Pharaohs’ mistakes.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!