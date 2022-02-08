Neil Jones weighs in on FSG’s classic transfer move which could hint at plan for Sadio Mane

Neil Jones has paid tribute to a ‘classic Fenway Sports Group move’ for Goal as Liverpool acquired FC Porto’s Luis Diaz for a remarkable £37.5m in the winter window.

With the winger adopting the same spot in the first-XI generally favoured by Sadio Mane, it raises questions around the future of the Senegalese international as the club have yet to engage in contract talks with the No.10.

Mo Salah, of course, remains the priority, given his clear importance to Jurgen Klopp’s current plans and the near future beyond 2023.

READ MORE: Lineker’s thoughts on Van Dijk & Salah in training could scare rivals as Reds target silverware

By virtue of our Egyptian King’s brilliance, comparable to that of world greats in Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, it seems that the wonders woven by both the former Southampton ace and Bobby Firmino can be inadvertently overshadowed.

Despite possessing somewhat smaller numbers on the statsheet, there’s no questioning just how integral Mane has been for us over the years and could yet continue to be beyond next year’s summer window.

If there’s a case for extending Salah’s terms, however, some consideration should at least be paid to the future of the AFCON’s player of the tournament.

The acquisition of Diaz could more than hint at our intention to see the AFCON-winner play out the rest of his contract but it would be a shame to see our squad depth suffer immensely without some kind of further transfer plan.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!