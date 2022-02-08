Pundit makes Milner ‘coach’ claim as Liverpool star demonstrates leadership skills pre-Cardiff clash

Paul Robinson described James Milner as ‘a coach in the dressing room’ for his efforts in helping players settle into the Liverpool squad.

The Englishman had been spotted prior to the Reds’ clash with Cardiff City having a quiet word with new signing Luis Diaz.

“He’s so good to have around the dressing room. Milner is a coach in the dressing room if you like,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“Not for one minute are they the manager’s eyes and ears but they talk about the right things, set the right standards and integrate players like Diaz into the team.

“That is why a player like James Milner is so important with what he did before Diaz’s debut.

The Colombian international enjoyed a superb cameo alongside Harvey Elliott as he arrived onto the pitch in the second-half and singlehandedly set up Taki Minamino’s goal.

Players like Milner and Jordan Henderson have proved to be critical presences in the dressing room in helping make new signings feel welcome and involved in the squad.

One example that certainly sticks in the memory is that of our skipper helping a somewhat awkward Taki Minamino feel involved in our title celebrations in 2020.

Should we lose our veteran midfielder at the end of the season when his contract expires, we shouldn’t be quick to discount the huge loss of experience and character in the squad.

