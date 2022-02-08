Raphinha’s compatibility with Liverpool may shock fans as Athletic research finds Juventus to be best fit

Raphinha would, according to analytical research, be most suited to Juventus should the Brazilian aim to depart Elland Road in the summer.

This comes from Mark Carey at The Athletic, with the publication noting that both Manchester City and Liverpool would be potentially ill-advised moves based on the data simulation in question, which takes into account aspects like tactical compatibility.

It’s a somewhat surprising finding given that the Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

The acquisition of Luis Diaz, however, may mean that we have no intention of further bolstering the forward line given that we now have the quality of the Colombian added on top of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota.

As far as depth is concerned, our attacking options are far from limited – and that’s without considering the availability of the likes of Taki Minamino and Kaide Gordon (not to mention Harvey Elliott who is also capable of playing up top).

A long adaption period, nonetheless, would hardly stop us if the recruitment team felt the player could contribute in the long-run, though we’d argue a midfield option will be the priority as far as our summer business is concerned.

