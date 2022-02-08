Rio Ferdinand reveals details of text message sent to Harvey Elliott after unfortunate ankle injury

Many were disappointed after Harvey Elliott’s strong start to the 2021/22 campaign was derailed by an ankle injury sustained during a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Recalling the incident, Rio Ferdinand shared that he’d texted the Liverpool starlet to wish him a strong recovery.

“I messaged him when he got injured actually at the time. Just to say wish him well and keep your chin up and what not,” the former defender told the Vibe with Five YouTube channel (via the Echo).

“I think this kid’s got a huge, huge, huge future.

“I mean, that’s quite stating the obvious a little bit, but I think he’s going to be one of the standout English players definitely in the years to come.”

The 18-year-old’s attitude to his recovery efforts was nothing short of mature, with Jurgen Klopp having opened up on his positive attitude at the training centre shortly after.

Having returned back to the pitch earlier than expected and producing a performance of such quality that wouldn’t have looked out of place at the start of the season, one has to be hugely hopeful about the potential on offer.

At 18 years of age, it’s a phenomenal attitude that will more than serve out No.67 well over the course of a (hopefully) long playing career.

On top of that, his arrival offers a significant boon to Jurgen Klopp’s men as we look to maintain a squad capable of challenging on all fronts this term.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!