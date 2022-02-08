Sadio Mane pays hospital fees for child with ‘life-threatening injuries’ during his AFCON hospital visit

Sadio Mane has repeatedly proven himself to be not only a brilliant footballer but a very kind and down to earth man.

The Senegalese winger has had the month of his dreams as his fantastic performances have aided his nation’s pursuit of AFCON success, him scoring the vital penalty in the shoot-out only further demonstrates this.

There has now been news confirmed that our No.10 was a hero off the pitch during his time in Cameroon too, as a story from hospital has been shared online.

Whilst the 29-year-old was receiving treatment for the head injury he received during the game against Cape Verde, he came across a family that had a child with ‘life-threatening injuries’ and he knew he had to help.

Instead of ignoring the situation at hand, or solely concentrating on trying to return to football action, the former Southampton winger agreed to pay for the treatment and save the child’s life.

As if you couldn’t love the man any more.

You can view the tweet about Mane courtesy of @EquinoxeTv_cm (via @brfootball):

During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NOHcPbZW9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2022

