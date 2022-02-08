Sadio Mane’s chances of Liverpool exit delved into as agents aware of La Liga dream – Goal

After links emerged between Sadio Mane and La Liga in recent speculation, it seems a switch to the Spanish top-flight has become a distinct possibility for the forward this summer.

Christ Burton noted that Goal Spain had discovered the Senegal international’s openness to a potential switch to one of the league’s giants in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Talk of interest from afar being shown in Mane is nothing new, with Real Madrid and Barcelona having been sniffing around for some time,” the reporter wrote for Goal.

“They are forever in the market for the best talent available and would understandably jump at the chance to prise a proven performer away from Liverpool if an opportunity presented itself.

“GOAL Spain has learned that Mane would be willing to tread that path if Real or Barca were to come knocking on his door this summer.

“He is said to have held a dream of turning out in La Liga since he was a child, with his agents informed of that professional desire.”

Should Liverpool not intend to open discussions with the No.10 to keep him at Anfield beyond his 2023 contract deadline, one could certainly understand there still being interest in the then 32-year-old from major clubs.

READ MORE: Neil Jones weighs in on FSG’s classic transfer move which could hint at plan for Sadio Mane

There will be some hesitation on our part given concerns over the extent to which performance will nosedive beyond that point – concerns that may be warranted in some respects given that Mane’s form has been somewhat up and down domestically.

Nonetheless, if the signing of Luis Diaz can encourage the former Southampton star to deliver on a more consistent basis as far as his numbers on the statsheet are concerned, there may yet be a strong argument for extending his stay.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!