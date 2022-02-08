Sadio Mane’s expected return from Senegal as the nation’s celebrations continue

Many supporters have been delighted to see Mo Salah’s eagerness to return to Liverpool but what about Sadio Mane?

It had been believed that both of our African stars would return for the Leicester City game in the Premier League, the Egyptian King has indeed already returned to training.

As for our Senegalese winger, due to his nation winning the tournament for the very first time, his return may not be as sudden.

Our No.10 has been enjoying nationwide pandemonium which, although being highly understandable, has delayed his anticipated return date.

Despite expressing that he wanted to return earlier, because of the celebrations and plans of the country’s President, this has not been immediately possible.

Given the arrival of our No.11, as well as the acquisition of Luis Diaz and the availability of Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and the recently returned from injury Divock Origi – it’s not as though we are short of options.

Although we are all desperate to see both 29-year-old wingers back in the side, we may have to settle for them to come back one at a time.

You can view the update on Mane’s return courtesy of Paul Joyce (via @AnfieldEdition):

Sadio Mane also wants to play against Leicester, but it may be harder because Senegal's president, Macky Sall, has declared Monday be a public holiday in honour of the team and is due to meet them at the presidential palace tomorrow. [@_pauljoyce] — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 7, 2022

