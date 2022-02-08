Trent Alexander-Arnold nominated for PFA award after a brilliant January for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nominated for the PFA fans’ player of the month, for January.

Our No.66 had a brilliant month where both his defensive and attacking prowess was repeatedly demonstrated with clean sheets and assists aplenty.

The Scouser in our team has been nominated alongside: West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Leeds United’s Jack Harrison, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Moutinho and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

The 23-year-old recorded two assists in the Premier League and he was part of the teams that drew with Chelsea and defeated both Brentford and Crystal Palace in the first month of 2022.

The award doesn’t take into account his appearances in both legs of the League Cup semi-finals against Arsenal, where the West Derby-born defender assisted both of Diogo Jota’s second leg goals that booked our place at Wembley.

Let’s get behind our man and hopefully he will clinch the accolade when the winner is announced on Valentine’s day.

As this is a fan award, voting can be completed by this link here.

