(Video) Compilation of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita’s AFCON highlights shared on Reddit

Now that AFCON has ended and all three of our African stars are coming home, here’s their best bits.

Naby Keita’s Guinea were the first of three nations to be knocked out of the tournament, the 26-year-old was suspended for the first knockout round when his side were eliminated.

We all know that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane met in the final, Senegal ultimately defeating Egypt in a dramatic penalty shoot out.

It’s safe to say that all three of our lads were their nation’s best player, with plenty of goals, assists and man of the match awards between them.

Our No.8 was the only player not to make it into the team of the tournament but had he been given the chance to play more games in the competition, it’s fair to assume he would have made the XI too.

Thankfully, they all played well and come back to Merseyside in good form and (more importantly) in good health.

The Egyptian King will be returning with a point to prove, our No.10 coming home as a national legend and now it’s up to Jurgen Klopp to get the best out of both of them in their unique mental positions.

