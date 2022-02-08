(Video) Harvey Elliott’s Dad requests the tune he would like his son’s Kop chant to be sung to, when he’s earned it

Harvey Elliott made a triumphant return to first team action as he scored on his comeback from injury.

The reward for the months of rehabilitation was a first ever goal in front of the Kop and it was a proud moment for the 18-year-old but that wasn’t the only first of the day.

As a thanks for the goal and his lengthy spell out, our No.67 had his name chanted by the supporters for the first time and it was something that was picked up by his Dad who was watching in the Main Stand.

Speaking with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel, Scott Elliott requested the tune he would like from the Kop when his son has done enough to be rewarded with a full chant.

He said: “He would like nothing more than a song from the Kop but he’s got to earn that, you’ve got to earn it – you’re not given it.

“If anyone does a song from the Kop, my favourite song of all time was for Fernando Torres.

“When you were on the Kop and you could hear: ‘We’re gonna bounce in a minute’, so if anyone is out there and they’re making a song, please refer it to the Fernando one!”.

There we go Reds, you’ve been set a task by the Dad of one of our brightest stars – over to you.

You can watch the full video with Scott Elliott and his comments on Harvey’s chant (at 26:25) via the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel:

