(Video) ‘He’s back’ – Watch Van Dijk’s brilliant reaction to seeing Mo Salah back in team training

Virgil van Dijk seemed particularly upbeat as he made his way to the training pitch at the AXA training centre along with a returned Mo Salah.

The Egyptian international committed himself to being back with the Liverpool squad with a view to being in the picture for the upcoming league meeting with Leicester City.

The No.11 enjoyed a commendable AFCON tournament with Carlos Queiroz’s men, though fell short at the final hurdle as Sadio Mane’s Senegal took home the glory courtesy of a penalty shootout.

