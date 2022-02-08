(Video) “I’m just happy to be back” – Harvey Elliott on his comeback from injury and his first Liverpool goal

Harvey Elliott was always going to make headlines on his comeback from injury against Cardiff City but his goal helped out even more.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series that is run by Liverpool’s YouTube channel, a new angle for his goal can now be watched alongside his interview with the club after the game.

The 18-year-old said: “It’s a dream come true in fairness, in both ways.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane pays hospital fees for child with ‘life-threatening injuries’ during his AFCON hospital visit

“To come back from a horrible injury like that in quick time and to come here and score in front of the fans, I’m just buzzing.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I’m sure it will later.

“I’m just happy to be back now, injury is in the past and let’s move onto the next game”.

It’s a very mature mentality from our No.67 in what must have been such an emotional day: first game back, first goal and first chant from the fans, not much more you could ask for really.

Now that’s all done though, it’s about the next one and if the former Fulham youngster wants a place in Jurgen Klopp’s team – this will have to be the first of many big performances after his return from injury.

You can watch the interview with Elliott (at 6:49) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!