(Video) Liverpool fans will be blown away by Thiago’s delightful lob in training

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara returned to action on Sunday for the first time since December as the Reds defeated Cardiff City 3-1 in the FA Cup and the Spaniard has reminded fans of what he’s capable of with a sumptuous piece of skill in training.

The former Bayern Munich man has struggled with a number of injuries and COVID related issues this term limiting him to just 15 appearances across all competitions – he’s shown glimpses of his best form this season and netted one of the best goals of the season so far in the Champions League victory over Porto at Anfield back in November.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch new angle of Luis Diaz’s pressing that led to Takumi Minamino’s Cardiff City goal

There is no doubt that on his day the 30-year-old is one of the most gifted midfielders in the world.

In the video below, our No. 6 can be seen receiving the ball on the half-turn before producing an outrageous effort that loops over third-choice ‘keeper Adrian and into the back of the net.

Most players wouldn’t even think of trying such an effort, never mind mastering it!

You can catch the video below via @AnfieldWatch on Twitter.

Thiago in training today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OaEv3fOifD — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 8, 2022