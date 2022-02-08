(Video) Sadio Mane on winning the AFCON player of the tournament award after a successful competition with Senegal

Sadio Mane has not hidden the fact that clinching AFCON has been the biggest and best achievement of his career.

Our No.10 will have loved every trophy clinched with Liverpool but it is fully understandable that this means more and he will forever be remembered as one of the most influential players in the historic squad.

Speaking after the game, the 29-year-old described the emotions he was feeling, what it meant to win the competition and the award for the best player.

The Senegalese winger said: “It was my wish and it was my dream and we would do everything possible to get it, without putting pressure on ourselves.

“Scoring was my highlight and winning the game.

“First thing I wanted to win was the trophy and then the best player!”.

Despite his motivations clearly being team success, he had enough belief in his own ability to know that he could be crowned the tournament’s best, if he was on top form.

Jurgen Klopp now has a player returning to Anfield full of confidence and joy after the greatest professional moment of his life.

You can watch the video of Mane’s interview via Football Daily on Twitter:

🗣 "It was my wish and it's my dream to do everything possible to get it." Sadio Mane's reaction to Senegal winning their first ever #AFCON title 🏆 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/uq5B0oMdZ4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2022

