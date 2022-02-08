(Video) Watch new angle of Luis Diaz’s pressing that led to Takumi Minamino’s Cardiff City goal

Luis Diaz made an instant impact on his Liverpool debut as he provided the assist for Takumi Minamino’s goal.

It wasn’t just the pass that caused the goal that impressed the Anfield crowd, our No.23 had fought so hard to win the ball back from the Cardiff City defenders and that certainly won’t harm his chances of impressing his new supporters and teammates.

In true Jurgen Klopp high-pressing style, this new angle provided by Liverpool’s YouTube channel illustrates how great the Colombian’s work was off the ball.

Winning the ball back in the box, quick footwork to escape the defender and then find the pass – it was all brilliant from the former Porto winger.

This is still very early days in his time wearing a red shirt but it couldn’t have been a much better start, other than if he hadn’t have given everyone a scare when he was down receiving treatment.

Let’s hope this is the first of many highlights we will be watching back of the 25-year-old.

You can watch the new angle of Minamino’s goal (at 4:53) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

