(Video) Water bottle found that foretold Sadio Mane’s penalty direction during the AFCON final

Sadio Mane missed a penalty in normal time, saved by Gabaski, which may have been down to a helpful water bottle and not words from Mo Salah.

Despite victory for Senegal coming from the penalty spot, the enormous amount of preparation done for the possibility of a shootout was revealed as a water bottle was found after the game.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams shared a video on his Twitter account that showed a bottle adorned in small images of where the whole Senegal squad usually put their penalties.

Our No.10 was one of the names on there and the space to the goalkeeper’s right was highlighted as an expected location for the ball to go and that was where his vital penalty was scored.

With it being a bottle made for the losing side, it could be assumed it was wasted time but the level of analysis that had gone into the game was clear by the solitary bottle that was left discarded at the end of the game.

It’s no surprise that teams would do this but discovering a piece of history like that, must have been a huge thrill.

You can watch the video of the Egypt water bottle via @SaddickAdams on Twitter:

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski forgot his bottle after the defeat. Info on Senegal's penalty takers. This should go straight to CAF Museum if they have. pic.twitter.com/e1LMbZPTUm — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 7, 2022

