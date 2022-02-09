‘Considering how many he misses’ – Trent calls out Robertson for not repaying match favour

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s competition with Andy Robertson for assists has proved to be particularly beneficial for the pair’s performances on the pitch, with both producing a combined total of 26 across all competitions.

The Scouse Academy graduate jokingly called out his fellow fullback, however, over the lack of goalscoring opportunities handed to him by the left-back.

“There is a little bit of truth behind it I would say – I don’t get in the box as much as he does – but I deserve one I would say, considering how many he misses three is a high tally for one person to give to Robbo!” the defender told the club’s official website.

“He’s only scored about five goals for the club so for me to have three [assists] I have got to be doing something right!

“That’s always special, though, to be able to link up with him and get at least one in a season where we can celebrate together.”

Having already got on the scoresheet twice this term (both in the English top-flight), the Englishman has certainly proved he’s capable of slotting away the odd effort if presented with the right opportunity in the box.

With our forward line contributing an absurd proportion of our total goals, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing our fullbacks chip in with a couple more here and there across the season.

As the creative engines that make our side tick, of course, we’re certainly not expecting the goals to flow from the fullback positions.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott proving his eye for the net against Cardiff City, however, we wouldn’t say no to seeing more goals come from the middle of the park as we look to expand our goal threat beyond the front-three.

