Don’t say it too loudly but Liverpool finally have a clean bill of health and no injuries in the squad

It has felt like a list that never gets any shorter or less daunting but finally Liverpool have an empty treatment table.

With the whole squad making it through unscathed against Cardiff City, the return to training of Divock Origi and the confirmation that both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane remain fit – Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from.

Jordan Henderson didn’t train due to a back problem but it was reported by the club’s website that this wasn’t anything serious and he should still remain in contention for the Leicester City game.

We are of course still missing our Senegalese hero but given that we have an abundance of other options up top and that he should be able to seamlessly return to action for the following match away to Burnley – it’s no major worry either.

Writing this article will probably backfire and will result in a season ending injury in our next match but with constant injury updates always at the fore, let’s enjoy this whilst it lasts.

Let’s hope this is a sign of things to come and long may it last!

