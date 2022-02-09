Gary Lineker’s response to Virgil van Dijk welcoming Mo Salah back to Liverpool training as “the main man”

Mo Salah’s return to Liverpool training got plenty of people excited, none more so than Virgil van Dijk and his reaction caught the attention of Gary Lineker.

As the Egyptian King stepped onto the Kirkby turf for the first time since his AFCON escapades, all eyes and camera lenses were understandably watching.

Whilst the cameras were focused on the 29-year-old, the captain of Holland ran behind him to declare: “He’s back! He’s back! The main man!”.

Our No.4 was as excited as many of of our fans and his reaction got a lot people’s attention, for the Match of the Day host though it spoke levels of the ability that our No.11 must posses if our centre-half is so happy to see him.

The 61-year-old wrote on Twitter: ‘Imagine how good you must be to be called “the main man” by someone as brilliant as @VirgilvDijk’.

You can’t really argue with the statement either as the man considered by many as the best defender in the world was wildly excited to see the return of the player considered the best overall in the world – how lucky are we to have both.

You can view Lineker’s reaction to the clip on his Twitter account:

Imagine how good you must be to be called “the main man” by someone as brilliant as @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/FX1irpEIoi — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 8, 2022

