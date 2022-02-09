Henderson injury ahead of Leicester tie hands major opportunity to Liverpool youngster with only four league appearances this term

Jordan Henderson is set to miss out on Liverpool’s upcoming league clash with Leicester City after sustaining a back injury, as shared by Jurgen Klopp in his latest pre-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com).

Though a significant loss in the middle of the park for the Reds, it does provide some measure of hope to Harvey Elliott with regard to the possibility of a first start since the 3-0 victory at Elland Road in September (what would be his fifth top-flight appearance this term).

The 18-year-old enjoyed a superb return to the pitch in the Merseysiders FA Cup Fourth Round win against Cardiff City, with the teenager producing a wondrous half-volley goal to the sheer delight of the Kop end.

The notion of our No.67 starting a game so soon after coming back from a major injury will, understandably, invite scoffs from parts of the fanbase.

Klopp isn’t known for rushing back stars to the first-team, regardless of how important a role they play.

That being said, having already got minutes under his belt in a behind closed doors game against Wrexham in addition to the second-half minutes in the FA Cup, we’re hardly talking about a player that’s just got back in team training.

As the start of the season proved, we certainly can’t rule out such a move from the German if he deems Elliott to be ready for a bigger chunk of minutes on Thursday, which may very well mean that the experience of James Milner is also called upon to balance out the midfield.

