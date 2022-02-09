‘Him and Diogo had a little argument’ – Luis Diaz’s hilarious dispute with Jota shared by Alexander-Arnold

Luis Diaz got off on the right foot in his cameo appearance for Liverpool against Cardiff City in the FA Cup Fourth Round with an assist for the Reds’ second goal.

Speaking after the game, however, Trent Alexander-Arnold noted that the No.23 got into a minor tiff with Diogo Jota over who could claim the goal contribution.

“It was an amazing half an hour he got, I think him and Diogo had a little argument about whose assist it was today… I’m not quite sure, I didn’t want to get involved and I stayed impartial to that!” the fullback told liverpoolfc.com. “It was an amazing start. It summed up how we want to play: winning the ball back and creating straight away, getting the ball forward and he has hit the ground running so the fans have every reason to be excited about this.”

According to BBC Sport, the debate has already been settled, with the Portuguese international having already been credited with the assist.

Seeing his latest signing already competing with an established member of the squad will have been exactly what Jurgen Klopp will have wanted to see as he observed his side training ahead of a meeting with Leicester City.

Having seen the benefits of competition for players like Andy Robertson and Bobby Firmino following the additions of Kostas Tsimikas and Jota respectively, there’s no telling the kind of impact Diaz’s signing could have on the squad.

One thing’s for sure: with as much depth up top at the German’s disposal, Liverpool fans could be due for a more than exciting end to the campaign as we look to keep fighting on all fronts for silverware this term.

