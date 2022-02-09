(Image) Martin Skrtel shares an image of his impressive match-worn shirt collection from his career

Martin Skrtel has shared an image of his mightily impressive football shirt collection that he has amassed over the years.

The Slovakian defender is clearly not shy of asking his opponents for their shirts after games and few could argue with his boldness, now that his wardrobe has been revealed.

In an Instagram post, the former Liverpool defender has started a competition to win a signed copy of his Spartak Trnava shirt and informed fans on how to enter.

The 37-year-old wrote: ‘The start of the season is approaching, you probably all know that. Maybe, but you don’t know that I am a passionate collector of jerseys. I have decided to do a competition for you for my signed Spartak Trnava jersey. What do you have to do? Please:

✅ share this post in stories

✅ follow profile @ martin37skrtel

✅ write in the comments 3 of your friends who also like football and write a guess on how many jerseys I have together

Whoever is right, wins. If several guesses match, we will draw for a winner. The competition lasts until next Saturday until 6 pm

Good luck

#football #shirt #goodluck’.

Many supporters might be more interested in some of the other shirts in his collection but it’s still a kind gesture by the man who spent eight years on Merseyside.

Feel free to enter if you want to try and win the shirt of his newest club, in the Slovak Super Liga, and best of luck to everyone involved!

You can view Martin Skrtel’s shirt collection via his Instagram account:

