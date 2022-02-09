James Milner hints at back-up right-back role with the use of ‘#fullbackunion’ on his Instagram post

James Milner was in his typical joking form as he posted a video on Instagram of some of his training ground finishes.

Following up from Andy Robertson who had already posted similarly with some uncharacteristically brilliant finishes with his right foot, our No.7 was quick to join in the act.

A succession of fine finishes from the Leeds-born utility man were shared and it’s safe to say that he certainly had his shooting boots on in the most recent training session.

The 36-year-old said: ‘The fullbacks finishing was on 🔥today @andyrobertson94 😜🤝#fullbackunion’.

Whether this was a reference to the hole left by Neco Williams as the second choice right-back in the squad, or just a sly dig at the Scottish captain who had been quick to note his scoring ability, is unknown.

However, it’s fair to assume that we will still see the former Manchester City man fill a variety of positions for the rest of this campaign – maybe even up front!

You can view the message on Milner’s Instagram page:

