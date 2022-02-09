Kostas Tsimikas pays tribute to Thiago Alcantara’s Liverpool chant in an Instagram post with the Spaniard

Kostas Tsimikas seems like a great member of the squad, not just as a footballer but also to keep morale and team spirit high in the camp.

With Jurgen Klopp allowing him to be integrated into the team slowly, the Greek has had some huge performances as an understudy for Andy Robertson – so much so some have even called for him to be handed the starting position.

It seems like his relationship with Thiago Alcantara has been as strong as his performances on the pitch this season and the Greek Scouser has shared a comical post of the pair from training in Kirkby.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane’s three-word post that shows just how magical winning AFCON has been for him

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Thiaaaaaagoooo!!! Thiaaaaaagooooo Alcantaraaaaa ❤️‍🔥🎶🎶 @thiago6 #greekscouser #godsplan’.

Clearly making reference to the chant by the Liverpool supporters, our No.21 is obviously a big fan of the song and of the Spanish international.

Move over Mo Salah and Dejan Lovren, we have a new bromance on our hands!

You can view the post via Tsimikas’ Instagram account:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!