Leicester City without up to five players as Brendan Rodgers’ side head to Anfield looking for a double over Jurgen Klopp

Leicester City defeated Liverpool with several first-team players missing in December and it looks like their squad could be as limited in the next meeting.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he could be without up to five players for their trip to Anfield, which could cause a few squad players to be provided with game time.

According to the Leicester City club website, the players are: ‘Wesley Fofana (fibula), Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for Leicester’.

READ MORE: Don’t say it too loudly but Liverpool finally have a clean bill of health and no injuries in the squad

Speaking with the media before the match, the Northern Irishman said: “It’s just been one of those seasons [with injuries], but we’ve never tried to use it as an excuse.

“If you’re missing that level of player, that can affect the quality of your game.

“There’s been opportunities for other players to come in and play.

“Amidst all the issues we’ve had, we’re sitting in a mid-table position, but we want to climb upwards”.

The news that Jamie Vardy is missing will come as a positive for the Reds as the 35-year-old has 10 goals in his 15 appearances against us.

We all believed that the Foxes had more absentees than turned out to be the case against us just after Christmas but we didn’t react well to the perceived advantage handed to us in that game.

What is best for our squad is to ignore what options are or are not available for the opposition and just ensure we concentrate on us and secure the three points – please!

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!