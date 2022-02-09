On this day 2002: Abel Xavier scores on his debut after transfer from Everton in 6-0 win over Ipswich Town

Abel Xavier remains the last player to be transferred directly between Liverpool and Everton, when his transfer was completed 20 years ago.

The Portuguese defender had a dream start on the red half of Merseyside as he scored on his debut in what was the first goal of a 6-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Following a deep corner, Steven Gerrard attempted to get the ball back into the box when a deflection fell to the then No.3 and he swung his right boot at the ball from near the edge of the box.

The now TV pundit in his home nation’s shot was deflected into the back of the net, on what was to be a dream first appearance for Gerard Houllier’s Reds.

Famed for his bleach blonde hair and extravagant looks on and off the pitch, he only made 21 first-team appearances before moving to Galatasaray on loan in 2003.

You can only imagine how much the Toffees would have hated seeing him move to Anfield and then scoring on his maiden appearance though.

You can watch Xavier’s goal (at 3:20) via Dave Waller on YouTube:

